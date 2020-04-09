13945 W SANTEE Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful custom remodelled patio home in gated/guarded 55+ community of Sun Village. This luxury rental home was recently remodeled with new cabinets & grantite tops, custom island, wine chiller and stainless appliances. Kitchen, breakfast nook, master BR/BA, foyer laundry room and guest bath all have travertine floors. Master BR is large & spacious with slider to patio. The master BA has a custom walk in shower, shaker cabinets and granite tops. Guest BA has travertine surround, shaker cabinets and granite counter tops. New carpet in 2019. This light and bright home features LED lighting, cellular shades and more. Sun Village is an active adult resort style community.