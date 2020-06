Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

HURRY, THIS ONE WON'T LAST!!! Great Home for the $$$! Newer Flooring Throughout including Pergo Floors in the Great Room * Two-Tone Paint * Light Colored Tile in Kitchen Area *Situated on a Large Cul-De-Sac Lot, Backs to Greenbelt & One House Away from Children's Play Area * Oversized Backyard with New Pergola Over Patio * Fridge, Washer and Dryer Included * TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFO * ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY