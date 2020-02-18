13926 West Maui Lane

Amenities

Available 10/01/19 Completely updated 2 bedroom 2 bath home! Perfect for couples and families. Fully stocked kitchen. Private, serene backyard with an extended patio, pergola, bbq and gas fire pit. Minutes to Surprise Stadium and the Surprise Aquatic Center. Just 12 miles from State Farm Stadium! Enjoy our home away from home! Pets may be allowed on a case by case basis. Price does not include a $150 cleaning fee.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/surprise-az?lid=12334912



