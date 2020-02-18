All apartments in Surprise
Last updated June 24 2019 at 6:09 PM

13926 West Maui Lane

13926 West Maui Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13926 West Maui Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Sierra Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 Completely updated 2 bedroom 2 bath home! Perfect for couples and families. Fully stocked kitchen. Private, serene backyard with an extended patio, pergola, bbq and gas fire pit. Minutes to Surprise Stadium and the Surprise Aquatic Center. Just 12 miles from State Farm Stadium! Enjoy our home away from home! Pets may be allowed on a case by case basis. Price does not include a $150 cleaning fee.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/surprise-az?lid=12334912

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4963670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13926 West Maui Lane have any available units?
13926 West Maui Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13926 West Maui Lane have?
Some of 13926 West Maui Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13926 West Maui Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13926 West Maui Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13926 West Maui Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13926 West Maui Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13926 West Maui Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13926 West Maui Lane offers parking.
Does 13926 West Maui Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13926 West Maui Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13926 West Maui Lane have a pool?
No, 13926 West Maui Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13926 West Maui Lane have accessible units?
No, 13926 West Maui Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13926 West Maui Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13926 West Maui Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13926 West Maui Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13926 West Maui Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
