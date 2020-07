Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

NEW TO MARKET! Great home in Sierra Verde with 4 bedrooms, including separated master for privacy. Eat in kitchen with large island open to large great room. Upgraded tile in kitchen and hall and baths. Location, Location, Location! Sought after neighborhood close to Professional Baseball Spring Training, library, shopping and restaurants. Pics taken prior to current tenant.