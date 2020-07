Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

HUGE 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is perfect! The home features a large kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space. Kitchen includes refrigerator, range/oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Separate living and family rooms, huge master suite with dual sinks separate tub and shower. Washer and dryer are also included! Large grassy backyard with extended covered patio. Lots of room for all the toys in the 3 car garage. Call now to view!