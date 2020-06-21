13629 W Evans Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Four bedroom home at Litchfield & Greenway! Ready for Immediate Move In! Home includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, separate living and dining rooms, an over-sized, eat-in kitchen, a huge amount of pantry space, and a large family room. Home accompanies a large backyard and has a 3 car garage. Master bedroom has a walk-out deck and is tiled with double sinks with his-and-hers walk-in closets. A green belt is located on one side. There is also a park within walking distance of property. No Pets. Section 8 Considered.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $350 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1649 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



