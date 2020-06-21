All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 13629 W Evans Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
13629 W Evans Dr
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

13629 W Evans Dr

13629 West Evans Drive · (480) 382-9681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13629 West Evans Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Litchfield Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3073 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Four bedroom home at Litchfield & Greenway! Ready for Immediate Move In! Home includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, separate living and dining rooms, an over-sized, eat-in kitchen, a huge amount of pantry space, and a large family room. Home accompanies a large backyard and has a 3 car garage. Master bedroom has a walk-out deck and is tiled with double sinks with his-and-hers walk-in closets. A green belt is located on one side. There is also a park within walking distance of property. No Pets. Section 8 Considered.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $350 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1649 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13629 W Evans Dr have any available units?
13629 W Evans Dr has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13629 W Evans Dr have?
Some of 13629 W Evans Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13629 W Evans Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13629 W Evans Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13629 W Evans Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13629 W Evans Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13629 W Evans Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13629 W Evans Dr does offer parking.
Does 13629 W Evans Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13629 W Evans Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13629 W Evans Dr have a pool?
No, 13629 W Evans Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13629 W Evans Dr have accessible units?
No, 13629 W Evans Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13629 W Evans Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13629 W Evans Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13629 W Evans Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13629 W Evans Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13629 W Evans Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity