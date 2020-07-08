All apartments in Surprise
13607 W BANFF Lane
Last updated December 19 2019 at 2:05 AM

13607 W BANFF Lane

13607 West Banff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13607 West Banff Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Litchfield Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3bed/2bath home available for rent in Surprise. Enjoy beautiful wood floors, warm wall tones and tile throughout. The kitchen/family room offers an open floor plan! Eat-in kitchen has maple cabinets, white appliances, center island w/breakfast bar and a large, walk-in pantry. Formal living/dining rooms and den round out the space. The master suite has private entrance and direct access to the backyard. En-suite master bath boasts double sink vanity, separate tub & shower and walk-in closet. The backyard has a covered patio, extended with brick pavers and grassy area, shaded by a mature tree. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Schedule a showing today. $200 one time admin fee upon move in. Price reflects 12 month lease. $35 pet rent to be added to rental amount for approved pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 35
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13607 W BANFF Lane have any available units?
13607 W BANFF Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13607 W BANFF Lane have?
Some of 13607 W BANFF Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13607 W BANFF Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13607 W BANFF Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13607 W BANFF Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13607 W BANFF Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13607 W BANFF Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13607 W BANFF Lane offers parking.
Does 13607 W BANFF Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13607 W BANFF Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13607 W BANFF Lane have a pool?
No, 13607 W BANFF Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13607 W BANFF Lane have accessible units?
No, 13607 W BANFF Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13607 W BANFF Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13607 W BANFF Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13607 W BANFF Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13607 W BANFF Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

