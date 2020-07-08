13607 W BANFF Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3bed/2bath home available for rent in Surprise. Enjoy beautiful wood floors, warm wall tones and tile throughout. The kitchen/family room offers an open floor plan! Eat-in kitchen has maple cabinets, white appliances, center island w/breakfast bar and a large, walk-in pantry. Formal living/dining rooms and den round out the space. The master suite has private entrance and direct access to the backyard. En-suite master bath boasts double sink vanity, separate tub & shower and walk-in closet. The backyard has a covered patio, extended with brick pavers and grassy area, shaded by a mature tree. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Schedule a showing today. $200 one time admin fee upon move in. Price reflects 12 month lease. $35 pet rent to be added to rental amount for approved pets.