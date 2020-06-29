All apartments in Surprise
13566 W HEARN Road
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

13566 W HEARN Road

13566 West Hearn Road · No Longer Available
Location

13566 West Hearn Road, Surprise, AZ 85379
Litchfield Manor

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL!!!! This 4 bed, 2.5 bath is an entertainer's dream, highly upgraded inside and out with a gorgeous heated pool and spa, BBQ grill, gas fire pit and much, much more just take a look of the pictures. This home sits right at middle of all the growth and action in Surprise, movie theater is less than 1/2 away, ball park, catch and release lake, library, lots of restaurants and close to the already under construction brand new 'PRASADA' mall, 5 mile away from White Tank regional park, Zoo and Luke Air force Base just down the street, only one word could describe this home ''LOCATION'' so be the first to bring an application to take this home off the market. Tenant to pay in addition to rent $148 for solar system, pool service included in price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

