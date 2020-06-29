13566 W HEARN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL!!!! This 4 bed, 2.5 bath is an entertainer's dream, highly upgraded inside and out with a gorgeous heated pool and spa, BBQ grill, gas fire pit and much, much more just take a look of the pictures. This home sits right at middle of all the growth and action in Surprise, movie theater is less than 1/2 away, ball park, catch and release lake, library, lots of restaurants and close to the already under construction brand new 'PRASADA' mall, 5 mile away from White Tank regional park, Zoo and Luke Air force Base just down the street, only one word could describe this home ''LOCATION'' so be the first to bring an application to take this home off the market. Tenant to pay in addition to rent $148 for solar system, pool service included in price.