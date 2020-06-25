13441 N 151st Dr

Amenities
***Available 4/3/2020 Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing***
This home offers many upgrades including staggered cabinets and crown molding.
The master bathroom has dual sinks, tub and a large marble walk-in shower. There are
2 inch faux blinds throughout. Tile in all the right places. It has french doors for a separate
entrance. Large loft and high ceilings for spacious living.The subdivision offers many great
amenities including a rec center, community pool & spa, soccer and baseball fields along with
beautiful scenic & mtn views. HOA takes care of the front landscape!