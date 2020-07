Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

Great house for the money in Surprise! - Great convenient location close to everything in Surprise. Very well cared for home with den or office, large grass area in backyard, and all the appliances. This home has lots of tile, and shows great! You'll want to see this one! $1275 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Surprise rental tax of 2.2%, $10 mthly admin fee



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3323690)