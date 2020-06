13349 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool

THIS CHARMING TOWNHOME IS LOCATED IN THE PERFECT LOCATION & FULLY UPGRADED. JUST STEPS FROM THE POOL HOUSE & A QUICK WALK TO THE GROCERY STORE. GORGEOUS FRONT COURTYARD PERFECT FOR THAT MORNING COFFEE, PRIVATE SIDE COURTYARD. MAIN LEVEL HAS BEDROOM WITH OFFICE & FULL BATH. GREATROOM JUST OFF THE KITCHEN. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH BLACK APPLIANCES, GAS RANGE, LARGE ISLAND. LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM DOWNSTAIRS. UPSTAIRS YOU WILL FIND THE BEAUTIFUL MASTER WITH FRENCH DOORS THAT LEAD TO A COVERED PATIO WITH COMMUNITY VIEWS. UPSTAIRS LOFT, PERFECT FOR THE KIDS TO PLAY. TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS BOTH WITH WALK IN CLOSETS. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A GORGEOUS HOME IN A PERFECT LOCATION... LOOK NO FURTHER.