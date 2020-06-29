All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 13338 W COTTONWOOD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
13338 W COTTONWOOD Street
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:56 AM

13338 W COTTONWOOD Street

13338 West Cottonwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13338 West Cottonwood Street, Surprise, AZ 85374
West Point Towne Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This wont last. New paint and carpet through. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and a great backyard to relax in. Pictures are worth a thousand words! Hurry before it's gone.*** Tenant to verify all listing information including schools. No Cats. Small dogs (30lbs or less) with approval. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13338 W COTTONWOOD Street have any available units?
13338 W COTTONWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13338 W COTTONWOOD Street have?
Some of 13338 W COTTONWOOD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13338 W COTTONWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
13338 W COTTONWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13338 W COTTONWOOD Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13338 W COTTONWOOD Street is pet friendly.
Does 13338 W COTTONWOOD Street offer parking?
No, 13338 W COTTONWOOD Street does not offer parking.
Does 13338 W COTTONWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13338 W COTTONWOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13338 W COTTONWOOD Street have a pool?
No, 13338 W COTTONWOOD Street does not have a pool.
Does 13338 W COTTONWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 13338 W COTTONWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13338 W COTTONWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13338 W COTTONWOOD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 13338 W COTTONWOOD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13338 W COTTONWOOD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSurprise 2 Bedroom Apartments
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College