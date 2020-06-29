All apartments in Surprise
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

13280 N 143rd Ave

13280 N 143rd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

13280 N 143rd Ave, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

granite counters
pool
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Brand NEW Energy-Efficient Home for Rent! - Entertain in style with your spacious living concept. Use the fourth bedroom as a den and entertain friends and family in your large great room and dining space. The home features linen cabinets, steel grey granite countertops with speckled accents, taupe carpet with 18''x18'' tile & gourmet kitchen. Residents of Homestead at Marley Park will love swimming at the community pool, playing on the sport courts, and cooking on the barbecues. Recreation at Mountain Regional Park or Lake Pleasant are also just a short drive away.

(RLNE5463983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13280 N 143rd Ave have any available units?
13280 N 143rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13280 N 143rd Ave have?
Some of 13280 N 143rd Ave's amenities include granite counters, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13280 N 143rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13280 N 143rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13280 N 143rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13280 N 143rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13280 N 143rd Ave offer parking?
No, 13280 N 143rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 13280 N 143rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13280 N 143rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13280 N 143rd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 13280 N 143rd Ave has a pool.
Does 13280 N 143rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 13280 N 143rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13280 N 143rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13280 N 143rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13280 N 143rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13280 N 143rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

