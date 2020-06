Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This is a fantastic home. located in the highly desirable Roseview community. Freshly painted, carpets cleaned, new blinds installed and ready for you.This 3 bedroom 2 bath has an open floor-plan/ great room design. Vaulted ceilings and a large eat in kitchen. Entertain family and friends in your private backyard with large grass area and covered patio.