Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

ALL NEW CARPET INSTALLED MAY 2020!!! TWO TONE CUSTOM PAINTED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH OPEN FLOORPLAN SWEET HOME!! NICE GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, OPEN BRIGHT GREAT ROOM. SEPERATE TUB & SHOWER IN MASTER BATH WITH DOUBLE SINKS. VERY NICE CLEAN HOME. COMES WITH REFRIGERATOR, ALL APPLIANCES WASHER/DRYER FULL HOOKUP ONLY! HUGE YARD EXCELLENT LOCATION NICE SINGLE LEVEL HOME!!! EXTRA SHELVES IN LAUNDRY ROOM. WON'T LAST!!! MUST SEE!