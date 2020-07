Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

ALL NEW TWO TONE CUSTOM PAINT & NEW CARPET... 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH OPEN FLOORPLAN SWEET HOME!! TON'S OF LIGHT.... BRIGHT GREAT ROOM. SEPERATE TUB & SHOWER IN MASTER BATH WITH DOUBLE SINKS. VERY NICE!!! COMES WITH REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE AND TENANT'S ARE WELCOME TO USE WASHER AND DRYER AS IS CONDITION. OWNER WON'T REPLACE WHEN THEY GO OUT.... WON'T LAST!!! MUST SEE!