12920 N. 142nd Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOUNTAIN VIEWS!! WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES! - **A MUST SEE** BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH MANY UPGRADES AND NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND YOU, ONLY MOUNTAIN VIEWS! VAULTED CEILINGS, POT SHELVES, ARCHES AND DESIGNER PAINT. CEILING FANS, 18'' CUSTOM TILE, 2'' BLINDS AND UPGRADED CARPET. THE LIVING ROOM HAS A BUILT-IN ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, SURROUND SOUND AND FRENCH DOORS LEADING TO THE REAR YARD. THE KITCHEN HAS ALL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, UPGRADED CABINETS, AN ISLAND WITH AN UNDER MOUNT STAINLESS STEEL SINK AND A BREAKFAST BAR, FORMAL DINING ROOM, THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS A BAY WINDOW AND SURROUND SOUND. WASHER/DRYER HOOK UPS, THE REAR YARD HAS AN EXTENDED COVERED FLAGSTONE PATIO AND A SEPARATE GAZEBO.



(RLNE1909686)