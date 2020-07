Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e70eda102b ----

Fantastic SURPRISE home available NOW! 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, loft/den area... there is room for everyone! Inviting open floor plan with tons of storage- and check out that entry; perfect for a halltree/mudroom area! Home comes complete with mini blinds, newer carpet, and tile in all the right places! Close to schools, shopping, bike/walking paths, Spring Training and MORE! Schedule your tour TODAY!



3 Bath

5 Bedroom