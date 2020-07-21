11904 N 147TH Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

**NO PETS** Great location in Rancho Gabriela subdivision. No thru traffic. One way in and One way out. Home near all that Surprise has to offer plus all the future growth like the Loop 303, Shopping Mall, and Spring training at the Surprise sports complex. Home features 2 levels inside with over 1900 sft of living space. First level, Family room, Dining room, Kitchen with Island, half bath and 2 car garage. Upstairs level has the 3 bedrooms, Laundry, built-in shelving in hallway, and 2 bathrooms. **NO PETS**