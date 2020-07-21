All apartments in Surprise
11904 N 147TH Lane
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:57 PM

11904 N 147TH Lane

11904 North 147th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11904 North 147th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**NO PETS** Great location in Rancho Gabriela subdivision. No thru traffic. One way in and One way out. Home near all that Surprise has to offer plus all the future growth like the Loop 303, Shopping Mall, and Spring training at the Surprise sports complex. Home features 2 levels inside with over 1900 sft of living space. First level, Family room, Dining room, Kitchen with Island, half bath and 2 car garage. Upstairs level has the 3 bedrooms, Laundry, built-in shelving in hallway, and 2 bathrooms. **NO PETS**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

