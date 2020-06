Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home opens to a large Foyer. In the open kitchen you will find cherry cabinets, built in microwave, refrigerator and large island that opens to the family room. The master is complete with full master bath and a walk in closet. Upstairs you will also find two additional bedrooms, a built in office area and laundry room. Both front and back yards feature an easy care landscape. This home is convenient to Luke AFB, the Loop 303 and Bell Road.