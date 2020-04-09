11674 W PINCUSHION Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking tennis court

Sep & Oct $2500, Nov-April $3000, May-Aug $2300. Highly Upgraded home with new interior and exterior paint. Granite kitchen counter tops and plenty of kitchen cabinets. New Kitchen Appliances with Gas Stove and Microwave. Matching light colored tiles and carpet throughout. Enjoy bay window views in the dining area, and a sliding glass door in the family room. Out back, a covered patio extends to the back yard, landscaped with cactus and a mature grown tree. The Master suite enjoys its own separate exit to the back yard, as well as a walk-in closet, dual sinks, and a separate tub and shower. ** Jan 1st 2020 - March 31st 2020 Unavailable/Rented All this PLUS located in the Golf Course community Coyote Lakes! Short Distance to Club House and Tennis Courts. Close to Peoria and Surprise Sports Complexes (See More Cont.)and about 20 minute drive the Cardinal Football Stadium and West Gate District Kitchen Pantry is used for Owner storage and not available to tenants.

November through April owner wants a 4 month minimum stay.

Sep 2018 Monthly $2500

Oct 2018 Monthly $2500

Nov 2018 Monthly$3000

Dec 2018 Monthly$3000

Jan 2019 Monthly $3000

Feb 2019 Monthly$3000

Mar 2019 Monthly $3000

Apr 2019 Monthly$3000

May 2019 Monthly$2300

Jun 2019 Monthly$2300

Jul 2019 Monthly $2300

Aug 2019 Monthly$2300