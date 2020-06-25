11550 W GREAT BASIN Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Beautifully appointed 2 bedroom/2 bath home on the Coyote Lakes golf course. Backs to 18th fairway with double fairway, lake and mountain views. Immaculate 2 bedroom / 2 bath w/dining room floor plan. Spacious galley kitchen includes all appliances. Master suite complete with double sinks, walk in shower, toilet room and spacious closet. Great built-in bbq and entertaining area overlooking the fairway. Immaculately clean with all hardwood and ceramic tile floors. Access to Coyote Lakes amenities available for $100/mo for 1 year, $25/mo thereafter. Make this one YOUR home!