11550 W GREAT BASIN Court
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:26 PM

11550 W GREAT BASIN Court

11550 W Great Basin Ct · No Longer Available
Location

11550 W Great Basin Ct, Surprise, AZ 85378
Coyote Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Beautifully appointed 2 bedroom/2 bath home on the Coyote Lakes golf course. Backs to 18th fairway with double fairway, lake and mountain views. Immaculate 2 bedroom / 2 bath w/dining room floor plan. Spacious galley kitchen includes all appliances. Master suite complete with double sinks, walk in shower, toilet room and spacious closet. Great built-in bbq and entertaining area overlooking the fairway. Immaculately clean with all hardwood and ceramic tile floors. Access to Coyote Lakes amenities available for $100/mo for 1 year, $25/mo thereafter. Make this one YOUR home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11550 W GREAT BASIN Court have any available units?
11550 W GREAT BASIN Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 11550 W GREAT BASIN Court have?
Some of 11550 W GREAT BASIN Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11550 W GREAT BASIN Court currently offering any rent specials?
11550 W GREAT BASIN Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11550 W GREAT BASIN Court pet-friendly?
No, 11550 W GREAT BASIN Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 11550 W GREAT BASIN Court offer parking?
Yes, 11550 W GREAT BASIN Court offers parking.
Does 11550 W GREAT BASIN Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11550 W GREAT BASIN Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11550 W GREAT BASIN Court have a pool?
No, 11550 W GREAT BASIN Court does not have a pool.
Does 11550 W GREAT BASIN Court have accessible units?
No, 11550 W GREAT BASIN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11550 W GREAT BASIN Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11550 W GREAT BASIN Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11550 W GREAT BASIN Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11550 W GREAT BASIN Court does not have units with air conditioning.
