11415 W Foxfire Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Conveniently Located, New Build! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath!! - Gorgeous, new construction, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home in a gated community, close to Arrowhead, shopping, dining, entertainment and freeways for commuting. Upgrades to the model include granite counter tops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, dual sinks/walk in shower and garden tub in master bath, large loft upstairs, den/office downstairs. South Gate is conveniently located near the 101 and 303 Loop Freeways, with close access to the US-60 and is within a short driving distance of Arrowhead Mall, Peoria Sports Complex, Westgate Entertainment District, Lake Pleasant and other amazing dining/shopping destinations.



(RLNE5757205)