Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
11415 W Foxfire Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

11415 W Foxfire Dr

11415 West Foxfire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11415 West Foxfire Drive, Surprise, AZ 85378
Canyon Ridge West

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Conveniently Located, New Build! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath!! - Gorgeous, new construction, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home in a gated community, close to Arrowhead, shopping, dining, entertainment and freeways for commuting. Upgrades to the model include granite counter tops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, dual sinks/walk in shower and garden tub in master bath, large loft upstairs, den/office downstairs. South Gate is conveniently located near the 101 and 303 Loop Freeways, with close access to the US-60 and is within a short driving distance of Arrowhead Mall, Peoria Sports Complex, Westgate Entertainment District, Lake Pleasant and other amazing dining/shopping destinations.

(RLNE5757205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11415 W Foxfire Dr have any available units?
11415 W Foxfire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 11415 W Foxfire Dr have?
Some of 11415 W Foxfire Dr's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11415 W Foxfire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11415 W Foxfire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11415 W Foxfire Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11415 W Foxfire Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 11415 W Foxfire Dr offer parking?
No, 11415 W Foxfire Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11415 W Foxfire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11415 W Foxfire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11415 W Foxfire Dr have a pool?
No, 11415 W Foxfire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11415 W Foxfire Dr have accessible units?
No, 11415 W Foxfire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11415 W Foxfire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11415 W Foxfire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11415 W Foxfire Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11415 W Foxfire Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

