All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 11351 N 153rd Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
11351 N 153rd Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 AM

11351 N 153rd Dr

11351 North 153rd Drive · (480) 382-9681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11351 North 153rd Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,649

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1884 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing Surprise home! Ready for Move In 08/15/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. Close freeway access to Loop 303, shopping, schools, and restaurants. Luke Air Force Base, University of Phoenix stadium, and baseball stadiums within a 15 minute drive. Home is in a private, quiet neighborhood with long term neighbors all around. This home has a stucco exterior, 2 car garage, granite rock in front and back, and large covered patio in the back yard! Home has 4 bed, 2 bath, family room, living room, and dining room. Kitchen has tile floor, stove, dishwasher, and built in microwave. Brand new carpet! Master bedroom has private bath, walk in closet, and separate shower and tub. One small dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 monthly Pet Rent -- no cats. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. $125 non-refundable Administrative Fee due at move in. $300 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $400 non-refundable Pet Cleaning Fee. $1649 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11351 N 153rd Dr have any available units?
11351 N 153rd Dr has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11351 N 153rd Dr have?
Some of 11351 N 153rd Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11351 N 153rd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11351 N 153rd Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11351 N 153rd Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11351 N 153rd Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11351 N 153rd Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11351 N 153rd Dr offers parking.
Does 11351 N 153rd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11351 N 153rd Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11351 N 153rd Dr have a pool?
No, 11351 N 153rd Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11351 N 153rd Dr have accessible units?
No, 11351 N 153rd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11351 N 153rd Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11351 N 153rd Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11351 N 153rd Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11351 N 153rd Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11351 N 153rd Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity