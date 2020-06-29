11351 N 153rd Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Amazing Surprise home! Ready for Move In 08/15/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. Close freeway access to Loop 303, shopping, schools, and restaurants. Luke Air Force Base, University of Phoenix stadium, and baseball stadiums within a 15 minute drive. Home is in a private, quiet neighborhood with long term neighbors all around. This home has a stucco exterior, 2 car garage, granite rock in front and back, and large covered patio in the back yard! Home has 4 bed, 2 bath, family room, living room, and dining room. Kitchen has tile floor, stove, dishwasher, and built in microwave. Brand new carpet! Master bedroom has private bath, walk in closet, and separate shower and tub. One small dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 monthly Pet Rent -- no cats. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. $125 non-refundable Administrative Fee due at move in. $300 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $400 non-refundable Pet Cleaning Fee. $1649 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!