All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive
Last updated September 19 2019 at 10:34 PM

11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive

11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive, Surprise, AZ 85378
Canyon Ridge West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous 3 bedroom 2 bath plus den home in gated community. Single story. 1722 sq. ft. This home features granite countertops, island with breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings, master with bay window and walk in closet. Lots of tile, crown molding. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Private fenced yard with large covered patio. Corner lot. N/S exposure. 2 car garage.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (3 dogs MAX- Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive have any available units?
11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive have?
Some of 11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive offers parking.
Does 11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive have a pool?
No, 11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive have accessible units?
No, 11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College