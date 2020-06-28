11178 West Madisen Ellise Drive

Amenities

Fabulous 3 bedroom 2 bath plus den home in gated community. Single story. 1722 sq. ft. This home features granite countertops, island with breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings, master with bay window and walk in closet. Lots of tile, crown molding. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Private fenced yard with large covered patio. Corner lot. N/S exposure. 2 car garage.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (3 dogs MAX- Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



