15263 N ROSEWOOD Drive N

Public Remarks: Open floor plan with the living room beautiful updated kitchen, Corian counter tops and back splash. Kitchen island separates the large kitchen from the inviting dining area. New appliances and pull out drawers in kitchen cabinets make this kitchen a pleasure.You will see this home is wonderful for entertaining. The home also features Arizona room with sofa bed.. The two large bedrooms feature spacious closets. Tile and wood vinyl floors add to the beauty of this wonderful home. This Sun City home is in a beautiful charming neighborhood close to dining and shopping and recreation center. Pick your own citrus from the back yard . Home will sleep 6 with 2 bedrooms and sofa bed .Come to sunny Arizona and get away from the cold.