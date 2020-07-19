All apartments in Sun City
15263 N ROSEWOOD Drive N

15263 North Rosewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15263 North Rosewood Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Public Remarks: Open floor plan with the living room beautiful updated kitchen, Corian counter tops and back splash. Kitchen island separates the large kitchen from the inviting dining area. New appliances and pull out drawers in kitchen cabinets make this kitchen a pleasure.You will see this home is wonderful for entertaining. The home also features Arizona room with sofa bed.. The two large bedrooms feature spacious closets. Tile and wood vinyl floors add to the beauty of this wonderful home. This Sun City home is in a beautiful charming neighborhood close to dining and shopping and recreation center. Pick your own citrus from the back yard . Home will sleep 6 with 2 bedrooms and sofa bed .Come to sunny Arizona and get away from the cold.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15263 N ROSEWOOD Drive N have any available units?
15263 N ROSEWOOD Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 15263 N ROSEWOOD Drive N have?
Some of 15263 N ROSEWOOD Drive N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15263 N ROSEWOOD Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
15263 N ROSEWOOD Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15263 N ROSEWOOD Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 15263 N ROSEWOOD Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 15263 N ROSEWOOD Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 15263 N ROSEWOOD Drive N offers parking.
Does 15263 N ROSEWOOD Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15263 N ROSEWOOD Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15263 N ROSEWOOD Drive N have a pool?
No, 15263 N ROSEWOOD Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 15263 N ROSEWOOD Drive N have accessible units?
No, 15263 N ROSEWOOD Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 15263 N ROSEWOOD Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15263 N ROSEWOOD Drive N has units with dishwashers.
Does 15263 N ROSEWOOD Drive N have units with air conditioning?
No, 15263 N ROSEWOOD Drive N does not have units with air conditioning.
