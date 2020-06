10315 W SAHARA Drive W

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RECREATIONAL LIVING AT ITS FINEST ON THE END OF A DOUBLE FAIRWAY, CULDESAC, 3 BED 2 BATH, REMODELED HOME WITH OUTDOOR LIVING TO THE MAX. HICKORY CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND ISLAND,GAS COOKING, LIVING ROOM WITH ELECTRIC FIREPLACE FOR COZY WINTER NIGHTS, RECLINERS, LARGE SCREEN SMART TV, SUN ROOM WITH FOLD OUT COUCH, DINING OVERLOOKING THE FABULOUS VIEWS OF THE GOLF COURSE AND WHITE TANK MOUNTAINS. MASTER HAS KING BED WITH DUAL CONTROLS FOR COMFORT, QUEENS IN OTHER 2 BEDROOMS. PATIO IS COVERED AND WRAP AROUND THE BACK OF THE HOUSE WITH OUTDOOR TV, DELUX PATIO FURNITURE, HUGE OUTDOOR DINING TABLE AND LOTS OF SEATING FOR ENTERTAINERS DREAM. YARD HAS A SMALL CITRUS ORCHARD FOR YOUR WINTERTIME ENJOYMENT. GORGEOUS CACTI AND PALMS AD TO AZ LIVING. THIS PROPERTY IS ON THE END OF A DOUBLE FAIRWAY, OPEN SKIES, ON THE NORTH GOLF COURSE, HOME IS NICELY FURNISHED FOR COMFORT AND LIVABILITY. FULLY FURNISHED, 4 MONTH MINIMUM.SEASON $2900 OCTOBER -MAY $1900 JUNE -SEPTEMBER. $1500 SECURITY, $250 CLEANING NON REFUNDABLE, $250 PET WITH APPROVAL NON REFUNDABLE, $75 PER COUPLE APPLICATION FEE. COME ENJOY AZ LIVING IN RETIREMENT. 10 GOLF COURSES, 7 REC CENTERS, FUN FOR ALL. WELCOME