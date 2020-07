Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible bbq/grill cats allowed cc payments clubhouse courtyard dog park dogs allowed e-payments gym hot tub lobby online portal parking pet friendly pool pool table tour booking

Imagine living the lifestyle your dreams are made of. Welcome to Broadstone Ancala apartments located in North Scottsdale, and picture yourself stepping in luxurious contemporary interiors, perfected with custom touches. Our community offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans that feature exceptional amenities including a resort-inspired pool and spa with breathtaking mountain views and a complete fitness center open 24/7. Broadstone Ancala apartments convenient location to golf, shopping, dining and schools, offers a serene lifestyle and more leisure time to enjoy. Make your move and visit Broadstone Ancala apartments today!