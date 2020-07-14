All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like Dwell Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
Dwell Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

Dwell Apartment Homes

Open Now until 7pm
1923 N 70th St · (480) 418-0125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Call us about how you can get FREE RENT. Virtual Tours Available! *Restrictions apply. Talk to your leasing team for full details.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1923 N 70th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 238 · Avail. Aug 7

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 496 sqft

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 496 sqft

Unit 138 · Avail. Aug 18

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 496 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 70353 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 18293 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 810 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dwell Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome to a New Style of Living

We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee, $8 Utility Transfer Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: 1 Pet: $250, 2 Pets: $400
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet: $35, 2 Pets: $65
restrictions: American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Rottweilers, Cane Corso, Presa Canarios, Bull Mastiffs, Wolf Hybrids. Proof of spay or neuter and up to date vaccines are required for pet approval. 35 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Assigned Surface Lot: 1 Space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dwell Apartment Homes have any available units?
Dwell Apartment Homes has 11 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does Dwell Apartment Homes have?
Some of Dwell Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dwell Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Dwell Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Call us about how you can get FREE RENT. Virtual Tours Available! *Restrictions apply. Talk to your leasing team for full details.
Is Dwell Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Dwell Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Dwell Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Dwell Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Dwell Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dwell Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dwell Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Dwell Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Dwell Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Dwell Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Dwell Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dwell Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Dwell Apartment Homes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity