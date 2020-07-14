Dwell Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 2-15 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee, $8 Utility Transfer Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: 1 Pet: $250, 2 Pets: $400
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet: $35, 2 Pets: $65
restrictions: American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Rottweilers, Cane Corso, Presa Canarios, Bull Mastiffs, Wolf Hybrids. Proof of spay or neuter and up to date vaccines are required for pet approval. 35 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Assigned Surface Lot: 1 Space.