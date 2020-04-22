All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

9990 N Scottsdale Rd #1015

9990 North Scottsdale Road · (602) 402-9122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9990 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9990 N Scottsdale Rd #1015 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
media room
2 BEDROOM/2 BATH CONDO - Hard floors, tiles, and carpet flooring. Conveniently close to shopping areas, theaters, dining, and Loop 101. Located in a GATED Community. Within walking distance to many shopping, entertainment places, and Chaparral High School. Located on the corner of Shea and Scottsdale Rd.. All appliances INCLUDED! Full bath in Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Split bedrooms. Covered Patio and storage. Community Pool. Corner 1st floor unit. Assigned cover parking.

(RLNE2317474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9990 N Scottsdale Rd #1015 have any available units?
9990 N Scottsdale Rd #1015 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9990 N Scottsdale Rd #1015 have?
Some of 9990 N Scottsdale Rd #1015's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9990 N Scottsdale Rd #1015 currently offering any rent specials?
9990 N Scottsdale Rd #1015 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9990 N Scottsdale Rd #1015 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9990 N Scottsdale Rd #1015 is pet friendly.
Does 9990 N Scottsdale Rd #1015 offer parking?
Yes, 9990 N Scottsdale Rd #1015 does offer parking.
Does 9990 N Scottsdale Rd #1015 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9990 N Scottsdale Rd #1015 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9990 N Scottsdale Rd #1015 have a pool?
Yes, 9990 N Scottsdale Rd #1015 has a pool.
Does 9990 N Scottsdale Rd #1015 have accessible units?
No, 9990 N Scottsdale Rd #1015 does not have accessible units.
Does 9990 N Scottsdale Rd #1015 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9990 N Scottsdale Rd #1015 does not have units with dishwashers.
