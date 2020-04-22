9990 N Scottsdale Rd #1015

Amenities
2 BEDROOM/2 BATH CONDO - Hard floors, tiles, and carpet flooring. Conveniently close to shopping areas, theaters, dining, and Loop 101. Located in a GATED Community. Within walking distance to many shopping, entertainment places, and Chaparral High School. Located on the corner of Shea and Scottsdale Rd.. All appliances INCLUDED! Full bath in Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Split bedrooms. Covered Patio and storage. Community Pool. Corner 1st floor unit. Assigned cover parking.
(RLNE2317474)