All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9584 E WINDROSE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9584 E WINDROSE Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

9584 E WINDROSE Drive

9584 East Windrose Drive · (480) 648-6782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9584 East Windrose Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sweetwater Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1610 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
**SHORT-TERM FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL** Welcome to your gorgeous, completely remodeled Scottsdale getaway! This single-level home is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac w/easy access to everything Scottsdale has to offer! The light & bright open floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & spacious great room with 65'' 4K smart TV, 4K Blu-Ray player, cozy fireplace & dining area for 6. The kitchen offers a pantry, breakfast bar, office area with desk & luxurious massage chair! The master suite boasts dual sinks, walk-in shower, walk-in closet, 65'' 4K smart TV, & Blu-Ray player. Other features include inside laundry room & private backyard w/covered patio & BBQ grill. Community features a pool, spa & tennis court with keyed access. Yard maint, basic DirecTV, WiFi and utilities (capped) included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9584 E WINDROSE Drive have any available units?
9584 E WINDROSE Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9584 E WINDROSE Drive have?
Some of 9584 E WINDROSE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9584 E WINDROSE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9584 E WINDROSE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9584 E WINDROSE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9584 E WINDROSE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9584 E WINDROSE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9584 E WINDROSE Drive does offer parking.
Does 9584 E WINDROSE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9584 E WINDROSE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9584 E WINDROSE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9584 E WINDROSE Drive has a pool.
Does 9584 E WINDROSE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9584 E WINDROSE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9584 E WINDROSE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9584 E WINDROSE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9584 E WINDROSE Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity