9584 E WINDROSE Drive

**SHORT-TERM FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL** Welcome to your gorgeous, completely remodeled Scottsdale getaway! This single-level home is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac w/easy access to everything Scottsdale has to offer! The light & bright open floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & spacious great room with 65'' 4K smart TV, 4K Blu-Ray player, cozy fireplace & dining area for 6. The kitchen offers a pantry, breakfast bar, office area with desk & luxurious massage chair! The master suite boasts dual sinks, walk-in shower, walk-in closet, 65'' 4K smart TV, & Blu-Ray player. Other features include inside laundry room & private backyard w/covered patio & BBQ grill. Community features a pool, spa & tennis court with keyed access. Yard maint, basic DirecTV, WiFi and utilities (capped) included.