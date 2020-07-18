All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

9550 E THUNDERBIRD Road

9550 East Thunderbird Road · (480) 947-1499
Location

9550 East Thunderbird Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 130 · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1301 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Great furnished condo, fully equipped with full size washer/dryer, two car attached garage, new furnishings. Master bedroom king bed and has a beautiful bathroom and large walk in closet. New dishwasher,fresh paint and carpet in 2017. Two twin beds in 2nd bedroom, 3rd bedroom serves as an office or additional full size thick futon bed. Community pool and spa are heated, gym and office center on site. Close to shopping and other amenities in Northern Scottsdale! Low season rate 1900 and high season rate is $2900(Jan-March 2018. Local phone, Wifi, basic cable, basic utilities included. Note: Unit is on lower level, so you will be exposed to noise from above.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9550 E THUNDERBIRD Road have any available units?
9550 E THUNDERBIRD Road has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9550 E THUNDERBIRD Road have?
Some of 9550 E THUNDERBIRD Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9550 E THUNDERBIRD Road currently offering any rent specials?
9550 E THUNDERBIRD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9550 E THUNDERBIRD Road pet-friendly?
No, 9550 E THUNDERBIRD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9550 E THUNDERBIRD Road offer parking?
Yes, 9550 E THUNDERBIRD Road offers parking.
Does 9550 E THUNDERBIRD Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9550 E THUNDERBIRD Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9550 E THUNDERBIRD Road have a pool?
Yes, 9550 E THUNDERBIRD Road has a pool.
Does 9550 E THUNDERBIRD Road have accessible units?
No, 9550 E THUNDERBIRD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9550 E THUNDERBIRD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9550 E THUNDERBIRD Road has units with dishwashers.
