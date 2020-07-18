9550 E THUNDERBIRD Road

Amenities

Great furnished condo, fully equipped with full size washer/dryer, two car attached garage, new furnishings. Master bedroom king bed and has a beautiful bathroom and large walk in closet. New dishwasher,fresh paint and carpet in 2017. Two twin beds in 2nd bedroom, 3rd bedroom serves as an office or additional full size thick futon bed. Community pool and spa are heated, gym and office center on site. Close to shopping and other amenities in Northern Scottsdale! Low season rate 1900 and high season rate is $2900(Jan-March 2018. Local phone, Wifi, basic cable, basic utilities included. Note: Unit is on lower level, so you will be exposed to noise from above.