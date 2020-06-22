All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
9526 E WOOD Drive
9526 E WOOD Drive

9526 East Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9526 East Wood Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sweetwater Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in quiet cul -de-sac at Sweetwater Ranch Manor.community has a heated pool and spa, walking/biking path. Great location in scottsdale just off 101! Near by mayo clinic, and university, and basis scottsdale.This home features a large great room with a fireplace, vaulted ceilings with wood blinds. Plus ceiling fans throughout formal dining room and cozy kitchen with breakfast room and breakfast bar. granite countertops with plenty of storage. Updated with 18x18 travertine floors throughout plus all bathrooms. Beautiful carpets. Gorgeous master suite features a full master bath includes double sinks and a separate shower & tub, two closets the 3rd bedroom access to a private patio. The front yard and backyard landscaping included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9526 E WOOD Drive have any available units?
9526 E WOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9526 E WOOD Drive have?
Some of 9526 E WOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9526 E WOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9526 E WOOD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9526 E WOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9526 E WOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9526 E WOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9526 E WOOD Drive does offer parking.
Does 9526 E WOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9526 E WOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9526 E WOOD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9526 E WOOD Drive has a pool.
Does 9526 E WOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 9526 E WOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9526 E WOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9526 E WOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
