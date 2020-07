Amenities

Resort style living in the McCormick Ranch area. Beautiful 2nd floor condo. The unit has been updated and is move-in ready. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceilings make the unit light and bright. Unit includes a full size washer and dryer. Private balcony with storage that overlooks lush greenbelt. Community amenities include multiple swimming pools, walking and biking trails, covered parking & much, much more. Just minutes to the 101 freeway.