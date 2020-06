Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Rarely available and highly sought after 4 bedroom home in North Scottsdale with serene mountain views. Enter this well-cared for home with separate living and family rooms. The vaulted ceilings and windows allow lots of natural light. The kitchen opens to the family room and is spacious and has wonderful views of the backyard. Downstairs is a bedroom and bathroom with shower. Upstairs is a large master suite with tastefully updated bathroom and large walk-in closet. 2 other bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom complete the upstairs. Outside is a covered patio, garden, fenced relaxing play pool, grassy area for the kids and pets and relaxing mountain views.