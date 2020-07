Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

TOTALLY REMODELED ALMOST EVERYTHING NEW, KTICHEN, APPLIANCES, SHOWERS, PAINT, BATHROOMS, FANS, LIGHTS, CARPET, CABINETS, COUNTERS QUARTZ. GREAT ROOM WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN AND GENEROUS BACK YARD. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. FIRST TIME ON MARKET IN 19 YEARS. MIDDLE OF A CUL-DE-SAC STREET WITH LITTLE TRAFFIC. LIKE MOVING INTO A NEW HOME.