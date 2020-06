Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Perfect location! Come see this cute 2 bedroom/2 bath townhome which offers the best of both worlds as a quiet and peaceful retreat yet within minutes of a quick a walk or bike ride to the action of Top Golf, Talking Stick, Spring Training & much more. Very private location, excellent lock & leave!