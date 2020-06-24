All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8607 E RANCHO VISTA Drive
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

8607 E RANCHO VISTA Drive

8607 East Rancho Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8607 East Rancho Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This charming Scottsdale home is in a highly desirable location near EVERYTHING including the 101, Scottsdale Community College, Talking Stick & Casino Arizona, Fashion Square, Old Town & lots of parks, shopping & dining. Lush green grass in the front yard & a sparkling, fenced pool & extended patio in the back with pool and landscaping service included. Nice floor plan with separate living room with polished concrete floor and tiled family room with freestanding wood burning stove. Kitchen with all appliances included and tons of cabinet space! Bedrooms all feature wood flooring and master bedroom has arcadia doors leading to backyard. Large laundry/storage room with washer & dryer included. RV gate in the back with room for your toys. Tons of storage throughout. This home won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8607 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have any available units?
8607 E RANCHO VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8607 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have?
Some of 8607 E RANCHO VISTA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8607 E RANCHO VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8607 E RANCHO VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8607 E RANCHO VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8607 E RANCHO VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8607 E RANCHO VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8607 E RANCHO VISTA Drive offers parking.
Does 8607 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8607 E RANCHO VISTA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8607 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8607 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 8607 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8607 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8607 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8607 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
