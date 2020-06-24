8607 E RANCHO VISTA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

This charming Scottsdale home is in a highly desirable location near EVERYTHING including the 101, Scottsdale Community College, Talking Stick & Casino Arizona, Fashion Square, Old Town & lots of parks, shopping & dining. Lush green grass in the front yard & a sparkling, fenced pool & extended patio in the back with pool and landscaping service included. Nice floor plan with separate living room with polished concrete floor and tiled family room with freestanding wood burning stove. Kitchen with all appliances included and tons of cabinet space! Bedrooms all feature wood flooring and master bedroom has arcadia doors leading to backyard. Large laundry/storage room with washer & dryer included. RV gate in the back with room for your toys. Tons of storage throughout. This home won't last!