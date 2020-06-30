8447 E Lewis Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated pool table bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool table bbq/grill

LEWIS - PERFECT OLD TOWN HOME - MINS TO ALL! - Property Id: 236497



New renovated home in Old Town Scottsdale, minutes to shopping, outdoor activities, restaurants, cafes, hiking, biking, world-class golf courses, Mayo Clinic, Tempe, ASU, Phoenix, Sky Harbor airport and more! Fully furnished with new kitchen, new smart TVs, pool table, outdoor BBQ grill, outdoor seating, in-home washer and more! Also included: linens, towels, dish-ware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, washer/dryer, and basic household items. Dogs under 30 pounds ok with deposit. AVAILABLE MAY 1ST, 2020. Monthly rent varies month by month: May: $4,000 • Jun: $2,750 • Jul: $2,750 • Aug: $2,750 • Sep: $4,000 • Oct: $5,000. Utilities not included. Apply today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236497

Property Id 236497



(RLNE5859109)