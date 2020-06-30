All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:38 AM

8447 E Lewis Ave

8447 East Lewis Avenue · (480) 495-1905
Location

8447 East Lewis Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $3250 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool table
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool table
bbq/grill
LEWIS - PERFECT OLD TOWN HOME - MINS TO ALL! - Property Id: 236497

New renovated home in Old Town Scottsdale, minutes to shopping, outdoor activities, restaurants, cafes, hiking, biking, world-class golf courses, Mayo Clinic, Tempe, ASU, Phoenix, Sky Harbor airport and more! Fully furnished with new kitchen, new smart TVs, pool table, outdoor BBQ grill, outdoor seating, in-home washer and more! Also included: linens, towels, dish-ware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, washer/dryer, and basic household items. Dogs under 30 pounds ok with deposit. AVAILABLE MAY 1ST, 2020. Monthly rent varies month by month: May: $4,000 • Jun: $2,750 • Jul: $2,750 • Aug: $2,750 • Sep: $4,000 • Oct: $5,000. Utilities not included. Apply today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236497
Property Id 236497

(RLNE5859109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8447 E Lewis Ave have any available units?
8447 E Lewis Ave has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8447 E Lewis Ave have?
Some of 8447 E Lewis Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8447 E Lewis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8447 E Lewis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8447 E Lewis Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8447 E Lewis Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8447 E Lewis Ave offer parking?
No, 8447 E Lewis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8447 E Lewis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8447 E Lewis Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8447 E Lewis Ave have a pool?
No, 8447 E Lewis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8447 E Lewis Ave have accessible units?
No, 8447 E Lewis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8447 E Lewis Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8447 E Lewis Ave has units with dishwashers.
