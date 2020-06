Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Great Furnished Home very near Old Town Scottsdale with Private Pool! - Lovely updated three bedroom home near Old Town Scottsdale ready for that corporate relocatee or self-quarantine person needing a furnished home. Cool, private fenced pool in the backyard with covered patio and built-in BBQ await as well!

Large bedrooms with nice furnishings and granite in all the right places in the kitchen and baths! Full laundry with washer/dryer and full two-car garage. This is a quiet street with no trough traffic either. It is a perfect location to be close to Old Town, the 101 and get around the Valley quickly. Applicants must have minimum 700 FICO Score and 3 X rent for monthly gross earnings. No co-signers please.



(RLNE5698935)