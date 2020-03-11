8180 E Shea #1033

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher cable included garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities cable included carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Nicest furnished rental in The Vintage,1 block off Shea. Seasonal prices apply in Dec-Mar. All new kitchen items, electrics, dishware, glassware. All new beds, mattresses, linens and plush towels! Complete remodel! New paint, new carpet, new tile baths, new vanities, upgraded fixtures, lights and fans throughout. Large smart TV's in every room! All utilities, Internet and cable included in rental amount.2 car attached garage with new epoxy floor. Best floor plan in The Vintage - unit is on the second floor with own private grand staircase entry. Below are no neighbors, only garages beneath. The three bedrooms and living room do not share walls with neighbors. Shared walls back up to kitchen, bathrooms - super private. Wood shutters on windows with views of McDowell Mountains