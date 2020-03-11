All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8180 E Shea #1033 --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8180 E Shea #1033 --
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:20 AM

8180 E Shea #1033 --

8180 East Shea Boulevard · (602) 770-2990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8180 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1775 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Nicest furnished rental in The Vintage,1 block off Shea. Seasonal prices apply in Dec-Mar. All new kitchen items, electrics, dishware, glassware. All new beds, mattresses, linens and plush towels! Complete remodel! New paint, new carpet, new tile baths, new vanities, upgraded fixtures, lights and fans throughout. Large smart TV's in every room! All utilities, Internet and cable included in rental amount.2 car attached garage with new epoxy floor. Best floor plan in The Vintage - unit is on the second floor with own private grand staircase entry. Below are no neighbors, only garages beneath. The three bedrooms and living room do not share walls with neighbors. Shared walls back up to kitchen, bathrooms - super private. Wood shutters on windows with views of McDowell Mountains

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8180 E Shea #1033 -- have any available units?
8180 E Shea #1033 -- has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8180 E Shea #1033 -- have?
Some of 8180 E Shea #1033 --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8180 E Shea #1033 -- currently offering any rent specials?
8180 E Shea #1033 -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8180 E Shea #1033 -- pet-friendly?
No, 8180 E Shea #1033 -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8180 E Shea #1033 -- offer parking?
Yes, 8180 E Shea #1033 -- does offer parking.
Does 8180 E Shea #1033 -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8180 E Shea #1033 -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8180 E Shea #1033 -- have a pool?
No, 8180 E Shea #1033 -- does not have a pool.
Does 8180 E Shea #1033 -- have accessible units?
No, 8180 E Shea #1033 -- does not have accessible units.
Does 8180 E Shea #1033 -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8180 E Shea #1033 -- has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8180 E Shea #1033 --?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity