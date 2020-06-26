8156 E MITCHELL Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pool fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities pool

4 bedroom, 2 bath single-family home with pool in Scottsdale available for immediate move-in. Enjoy summer days at the pool without leaving home! *Rent includes yard landscaping and pool maintenance services*. Nice corner lot with a wrap driveway. Each room is spacious and carpeted. Amble cabinet space in the kitchen with pantry. Indoor laundry available. This home is conveniently located near Oldtown Scottsdale with easy access to the 101 and 202 freeways, Indian Bend greenbelt, Tempe Market place, and more. Rental properties in this area are going fast, so don't delay on scheduling your appointment to view!