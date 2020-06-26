All apartments in Scottsdale
8156 E MITCHELL Drive

8156 East Mitchell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8156 East Mitchell Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
4 bedroom, 2 bath single-family home with pool in Scottsdale available for immediate move-in. Enjoy summer days at the pool without leaving home! *Rent includes yard landscaping and pool maintenance services*. Nice corner lot with a wrap driveway. Each room is spacious and carpeted. Amble cabinet space in the kitchen with pantry. Indoor laundry available. This home is conveniently located near Oldtown Scottsdale with easy access to the 101 and 202 freeways, Indian Bend greenbelt, Tempe Market place, and more. Rental properties in this area are going fast, so don't delay on scheduling your appointment to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8156 E MITCHELL Drive have any available units?
8156 E MITCHELL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8156 E MITCHELL Drive have?
Some of 8156 E MITCHELL Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8156 E MITCHELL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8156 E MITCHELL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8156 E MITCHELL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8156 E MITCHELL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8156 E MITCHELL Drive offer parking?
No, 8156 E MITCHELL Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8156 E MITCHELL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8156 E MITCHELL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8156 E MITCHELL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8156 E MITCHELL Drive has a pool.
Does 8156 E MITCHELL Drive have accessible units?
No, 8156 E MITCHELL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8156 E MITCHELL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8156 E MITCHELL Drive has units with dishwashers.

