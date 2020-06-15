All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 12 2020

7821 E PLEASANT Run

7821 East Pleasant Run · (480) 792-9500
Location

7821 East Pleasant Run, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch
McCormick Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1609 sqft

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1609 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Furnished year round rental rate is $3000/mo.Your home away from home with all the comforts. Relax and unwind and enjoy this spacious, comfortable, beautifully remodeled and updated 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located in the heart of McCormick Ranch. Master bedroom is large with private balcony, and double closet.. Outdoor kitchen to enjoy the Arizona evenings in an adorable backyard. TV's in all the right places. Complex has 2 heated pools (except in summer) and spas, tennis courts, and miles of walking/biking paths near by. Near by are fabulous restaurants, golfing, Salt River entertainment center, and all that Scottsdale has to offer. This is a 30 day minimun rental. Now available beginning May 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7821 E PLEASANT Run have any available units?
7821 E PLEASANT Run has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7821 E PLEASANT Run have?
Some of 7821 E PLEASANT Run's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7821 E PLEASANT Run currently offering any rent specials?
7821 E PLEASANT Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7821 E PLEASANT Run pet-friendly?
No, 7821 E PLEASANT Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7821 E PLEASANT Run offer parking?
Yes, 7821 E PLEASANT Run does offer parking.
Does 7821 E PLEASANT Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7821 E PLEASANT Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7821 E PLEASANT Run have a pool?
Yes, 7821 E PLEASANT Run has a pool.
Does 7821 E PLEASANT Run have accessible units?
No, 7821 E PLEASANT Run does not have accessible units.
Does 7821 E PLEASANT Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7821 E PLEASANT Run has units with dishwashers.
