7821 E PLEASANT Run

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Furnished year round rental rate is $3000/mo.Your home away from home with all the comforts. Relax and unwind and enjoy this spacious, comfortable, beautifully remodeled and updated 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located in the heart of McCormick Ranch. Master bedroom is large with private balcony, and double closet.. Outdoor kitchen to enjoy the Arizona evenings in an adorable backyard. TV's in all the right places. Complex has 2 heated pools (except in summer) and spas, tennis courts, and miles of walking/biking paths near by. Near by are fabulous restaurants, golfing, Salt River entertainment center, and all that Scottsdale has to offer. This is a 30 day minimun rental. Now available beginning May 1, 2020