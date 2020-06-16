All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

7520 E EARLL Drive

7520 East Earll Drive · (480) 400-6040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7520 East Earll Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 49 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1209 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The perfect vacation spot in all of Scottsdale! This complex is quiet, relaxing, & peaceful! Incredible location for this FULLY FURNISHED 2-Bedroom, 2-bath condo w/ garage! Featuring vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen w/ granite counters, breakfast bar, dining area, large living room and fireplace for those Arizona winter nights. Do not miss the balcony off of the master bedroom and two walk-in closets. Ideally located in the center of gated Villas at Vista Verde community, just steps from community pool and interior to all surrounding roads. Location is unbeatable. Close to Scottsdale Stadium, near all that Old Town Scottsdale has to offer; Arts, Restaurants, Shopping & More. Minimum Stay One Month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7520 E EARLL Drive have any available units?
7520 E EARLL Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7520 E EARLL Drive have?
Some of 7520 E EARLL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7520 E EARLL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7520 E EARLL Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7520 E EARLL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7520 E EARLL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7520 E EARLL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7520 E EARLL Drive does offer parking.
Does 7520 E EARLL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7520 E EARLL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7520 E EARLL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7520 E EARLL Drive has a pool.
Does 7520 E EARLL Drive have accessible units?
No, 7520 E EARLL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7520 E EARLL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7520 E EARLL Drive has units with dishwashers.
