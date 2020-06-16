7520 E EARLL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

The perfect vacation spot in all of Scottsdale! This complex is quiet, relaxing, & peaceful! Incredible location for this FULLY FURNISHED 2-Bedroom, 2-bath condo w/ garage! Featuring vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen w/ granite counters, breakfast bar, dining area, large living room and fireplace for those Arizona winter nights. Do not miss the balcony off of the master bedroom and two walk-in closets. Ideally located in the center of gated Villas at Vista Verde community, just steps from community pool and interior to all surrounding roads. Location is unbeatable. Close to Scottsdale Stadium, near all that Old Town Scottsdale has to offer; Arts, Restaurants, Shopping & More. Minimum Stay One Month.