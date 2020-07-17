7431 East Diamond Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit pool cats allowed

You will love this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a private pool! Located in a fantastic South Scottsdale neighborhood, close to great dining, shopping, and entertainment. This home features an open floorplan with gorgeous wood flooring in all main living areas, neutral carpet in bedrooms, and formal living room. The kitchen with breakfast bar opens to the dining/family room for easy entertaining. Master bedroom with private access to the back patio. Two-tone paint, blinds, and ceiling fans throughout. Huge Inside laundry and washer/dryer included. Updated bathrooms. Lovely backyard with covered patio and private pool and fire pit! * Pool Service Included* N/S exposure. Conveniently located near Old Town Scottsdale, ASU, Papago Park, and more!! This home is a must-see!



Pets: No Cats! 2 small dogs will be considered, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.