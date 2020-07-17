All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 26 2020 at 10:48 PM

7431 East Diamond Street

7431 East Diamond Street · (480) 696-6776
Location

7431 East Diamond Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
New Papago Parkway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 1.75 Bath · 1692 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
pool
cats allowed
You will love this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a private pool! Located in a fantastic South Scottsdale neighborhood, close to great dining, shopping, and entertainment. This home features an open floorplan with gorgeous wood flooring in all main living areas, neutral carpet in bedrooms, and formal living room. The kitchen with breakfast bar opens to the dining/family room for easy entertaining. Master bedroom with private access to the back patio. Two-tone paint, blinds, and ceiling fans throughout. Huge Inside laundry and washer/dryer included. Updated bathrooms. Lovely backyard with covered patio and private pool and fire pit! * Pool Service Included* N/S exposure. Conveniently located near Old Town Scottsdale, ASU, Papago Park, and more!! This home is a must-see!

Pets: No Cats! 2 small dogs will be considered, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7431 East Diamond Street have any available units?
7431 East Diamond Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7431 East Diamond Street have?
Some of 7431 East Diamond Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7431 East Diamond Street currently offering any rent specials?
7431 East Diamond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7431 East Diamond Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7431 East Diamond Street is pet friendly.
Does 7431 East Diamond Street offer parking?
No, 7431 East Diamond Street does not offer parking.
Does 7431 East Diamond Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7431 East Diamond Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7431 East Diamond Street have a pool?
Yes, 7431 East Diamond Street has a pool.
Does 7431 East Diamond Street have accessible units?
No, 7431 East Diamond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7431 East Diamond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7431 East Diamond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
