7326 E VISTA BONITA Drive

*BRAND NEW - CONTEMPORARY - LUXURY - POOL - SPA - GYM - GATED - MOVE-IN-READY*3 beds, 2.5 baths, Loft, Chef's kitchen, Great Room, Pool, Spa, Gym, Outdoor kitchen, Play area, Awesome Gated community close to everything. Upgraded flooring & countertops. Stainless steel appliances. Soft close cabinets. Spacious master bedroom & Tankless water heater w. recirculation. Reverse Osmosis drinking water. Cute little backyard & 2 car garage. Ample storage. Everything is brand new & luxurious in this home. Compare rent - next door apartments are going for higher rent.Phenomenal location. Walk to Sprouts, Boss coffee, fine dining, pubs, Spa. Golf, hiking trails to Pinnacle peak. Just 3 miles to Hwy. 101.Live large & Enjoy life. Call today for viewing appoint Photos of this home coming soon after painting.