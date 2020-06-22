All apartments in Scottsdale
7326 E VISTA BONITA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7326 E VISTA BONITA Drive

7326 East Vista Bonita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7326 East Vista Bonita Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
*BRAND NEW - CONTEMPORARY - LUXURY - POOL - SPA - GYM - GATED - MOVE-IN-READY*3 beds, 2.5 baths, Loft, Chef's kitchen, Great Room, Pool, Spa, Gym, Outdoor kitchen, Play area, Awesome Gated community close to everything. Upgraded flooring & countertops. Stainless steel appliances. Soft close cabinets. Spacious master bedroom & Tankless water heater w. recirculation. Reverse Osmosis drinking water. Cute little backyard & 2 car garage. Ample storage. Everything is brand new & luxurious in this home. Compare rent - next door apartments are going for higher rent.Phenomenal location. Walk to Sprouts, Boss coffee, fine dining, pubs, Spa. Golf, hiking trails to Pinnacle peak. Just 3 miles to Hwy. 101.Live large & Enjoy life. Call today for viewing appoint Photos of this home coming soon after painting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7326 E VISTA BONITA Drive have any available units?
7326 E VISTA BONITA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7326 E VISTA BONITA Drive have?
Some of 7326 E VISTA BONITA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7326 E VISTA BONITA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7326 E VISTA BONITA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7326 E VISTA BONITA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7326 E VISTA BONITA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7326 E VISTA BONITA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7326 E VISTA BONITA Drive does offer parking.
Does 7326 E VISTA BONITA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7326 E VISTA BONITA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7326 E VISTA BONITA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7326 E VISTA BONITA Drive has a pool.
Does 7326 E VISTA BONITA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7326 E VISTA BONITA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7326 E VISTA BONITA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7326 E VISTA BONITA Drive has units with dishwashers.
