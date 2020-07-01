All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

7248 E Wilshire Dr

7248 East Wilshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7248 East Wilshire Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
7248 E Wilshire Dr Available 08/05/20 RARE 4 BEDROOM 4 BATHROOM HOME IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE AND ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY - AVAILABLE 8/5/2020!

Rare and true 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home not far from Old Town Scottsdale and Arizona State University. This home features ample parking in one of two driveways and backyard RV parking for recreational vehicles or boats. The home features tile flooring, wood plank and carpet in all bedrooms. Oversized living room with wet bar and beverage center which wraps around into large kitchen with oversized kitchen island with custom dangeling light fixtures. The kitchen features stainless steel upgraded appliances and plenty of cabinet space with custom metalic hardware. Master suites come with private bathrooms and seperate exit and entry points. Indoor laundry room with washer and dryer with home. Backyard features custom Tiki barbeque bar with stainless steel grill pakage and refridgerator with running sink. Mature green landsaping is featured in the backyard. Landscaping is included in your monthly rental amount.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $2,500 + 2.75% tax and admin fee
Security Deposit - $2,500
Application Fee - $50/Adult
Lease Prep Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call listing agent for a video tour today!

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE3403060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

