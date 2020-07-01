Amenities

7248 E Wilshire Dr Available 08/05/20 RARE 4 BEDROOM 4 BATHROOM HOME IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE AND ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY - AVAILABLE 8/5/2020!



Rare and true 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home not far from Old Town Scottsdale and Arizona State University. This home features ample parking in one of two driveways and backyard RV parking for recreational vehicles or boats. The home features tile flooring, wood plank and carpet in all bedrooms. Oversized living room with wet bar and beverage center which wraps around into large kitchen with oversized kitchen island with custom dangeling light fixtures. The kitchen features stainless steel upgraded appliances and plenty of cabinet space with custom metalic hardware. Master suites come with private bathrooms and seperate exit and entry points. Indoor laundry room with washer and dryer with home. Backyard features custom Tiki barbeque bar with stainless steel grill pakage and refridgerator with running sink. Mature green landsaping is featured in the backyard. Landscaping is included in your monthly rental amount.



Rent - $2,500 + 2.75% tax and admin fee

Security Deposit - $2,500

Application Fee - $50/Adult

Lease Prep Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



