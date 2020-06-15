All apartments in Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Drive
7100 E Lincoln Drive

7100 East Lincoln Drive · (602) 999-1543
Location

7100 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1102 · Avail. now

$1,712

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 982 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
yoga
Light and Bright dual-master split floor plan in Paradise Valley! Features an open concept living space with 9-foot ceilings, wide-plank floors, private balcony, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and tile backsplash, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, gas cooktop and full-size electric oven. Both bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. Full-size washer/dryer in laundry room. Lush resort grounds include a 24 hour fitness center, yoga studio, resident clubhouse and lounge areas with Wi-Fi, heated pool and spa. Pet-friendly community offers secure access to resident areas with interior corridors and gated parking. Walking distance to Scottsdale's best restaurants and shopping. Price and availablity subject to change without notice. Shorter term leases available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 E Lincoln Drive have any available units?
7100 E Lincoln Drive has a unit available for $1,712 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7100 E Lincoln Drive have?
Some of 7100 E Lincoln Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7100 E Lincoln Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7100 E Lincoln Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 E Lincoln Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7100 E Lincoln Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7100 E Lincoln Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7100 E Lincoln Drive does offer parking.
Does 7100 E Lincoln Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7100 E Lincoln Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 E Lincoln Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7100 E Lincoln Drive has a pool.
Does 7100 E Lincoln Drive have accessible units?
No, 7100 E Lincoln Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 E Lincoln Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7100 E Lincoln Drive has units with dishwashers.
