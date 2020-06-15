7100 E Lincoln Drive

Amenities

Light and Bright dual-master split floor plan in Paradise Valley! Features an open concept living space with 9-foot ceilings, wide-plank floors, private balcony, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and tile backsplash, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, gas cooktop and full-size electric oven. Both bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. Full-size washer/dryer in laundry room. Lush resort grounds include a 24 hour fitness center, yoga studio, resident clubhouse and lounge areas with Wi-Fi, heated pool and spa. Pet-friendly community offers secure access to resident areas with interior corridors and gated parking. Walking distance to Scottsdale's best restaurants and shopping. Price and availablity subject to change without notice. Shorter term leases available.