6892 E NIGHTINGALE STAR Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom w/incl Casita! 4 blocks walking distance to food, shopping & restaurants. Views! Views! Views! Just a short drive to beautiful Pinnacle Peak hike! Surrounded by 8 beautiful golf courses w/in minutes of the house: Terravita Golf & Country Club ;Dove Valley Ranch Golf Club ;Whisper Rock Golf Club ;Desert Forest Golf Course, Desert Mountain Golf Course ; Legend Trail Golf Course ;Rancho Manana Golf Club ; Troon North Golf Club . Multiple spas for soothing retreat, including The Boulders Spa, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, across the street. Perfect for families! Has all of the quality and comforts of home! Low season rate $2000/month