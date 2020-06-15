All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

6892 E NIGHTINGALE STAR Circle

6892 East Nightingale Star Circle · (650) 222-0650
Location

6892 East Nightingale Star Circle, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1385 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom w/incl Casita! 4 blocks walking distance to food, shopping & restaurants. Views! Views! Views! Just a short drive to beautiful Pinnacle Peak hike! Surrounded by 8 beautiful golf courses w/in minutes of the house: Terravita Golf & Country Club ;Dove Valley Ranch Golf Club ;Whisper Rock Golf Club ;Desert Forest Golf Course, Desert Mountain Golf Course ; Legend Trail Golf Course ;Rancho Manana Golf Club ; Troon North Golf Club . Multiple spas for soothing retreat, including The Boulders Spa, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, across the street. Perfect for families! Has all of the quality and comforts of home! Low season rate $2000/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6892 E NIGHTINGALE STAR Circle have any available units?
6892 E NIGHTINGALE STAR Circle has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6892 E NIGHTINGALE STAR Circle have?
Some of 6892 E NIGHTINGALE STAR Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6892 E NIGHTINGALE STAR Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6892 E NIGHTINGALE STAR Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6892 E NIGHTINGALE STAR Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6892 E NIGHTINGALE STAR Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6892 E NIGHTINGALE STAR Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6892 E NIGHTINGALE STAR Circle does offer parking.
Does 6892 E NIGHTINGALE STAR Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6892 E NIGHTINGALE STAR Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6892 E NIGHTINGALE STAR Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6892 E NIGHTINGALE STAR Circle has a pool.
Does 6892 E NIGHTINGALE STAR Circle have accessible units?
No, 6892 E NIGHTINGALE STAR Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6892 E NIGHTINGALE STAR Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6892 E NIGHTINGALE STAR Circle has units with dishwashers.
