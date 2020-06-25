All apartments in Scottsdale
6818 N 72ND Place

6818 North 72nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

6818 North 72nd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
Location,Immaculate FULLY FURNISHED and relaxed Executive home for the discerning renter. This property is nestled in the middle of all that Scottsdale has to offer. Convenient to Old Town Scottsdale as well as Gainey Ranch, McCormick Ranch, etc. Gated front courtyard, with beautiful landscaping and a wonderful place to relax. You will find a bright, open floor-plan with travertine and mahogany flooring. The kitchen is a chef's delight - plenty of space on the Quartz counters along with supplies equipped cabinets. A downstairs master with a retreat like bathroom and his and her closets is nestled off the high ceiling family room. Both have access to the huge Arizona room for outdoor living. A downstairs master with a retreat like bathroom and his and her closets is nestled off the high ceiling family room. Both have access to the huge Arizona room for outdoor living. The upstairs is wonderfully finished with 2 bedrooms, an open air loft and a bonus room for an office

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6818 N 72ND Place have any available units?
6818 N 72ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6818 N 72ND Place have?
Some of 6818 N 72ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6818 N 72ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
6818 N 72ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6818 N 72ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 6818 N 72ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6818 N 72ND Place offer parking?
No, 6818 N 72ND Place does not offer parking.
Does 6818 N 72ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6818 N 72ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6818 N 72ND Place have a pool?
No, 6818 N 72ND Place does not have a pool.
Does 6818 N 72ND Place have accessible units?
No, 6818 N 72ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6818 N 72ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6818 N 72ND Place has units with dishwashers.
