6818 N 72ND Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill

Location,Immaculate FULLY FURNISHED and relaxed Executive home for the discerning renter. This property is nestled in the middle of all that Scottsdale has to offer. Convenient to Old Town Scottsdale as well as Gainey Ranch, McCormick Ranch, etc. Gated front courtyard, with beautiful landscaping and a wonderful place to relax. You will find a bright, open floor-plan with travertine and mahogany flooring. The kitchen is a chef's delight - plenty of space on the Quartz counters along with supplies equipped cabinets. A downstairs master with a retreat like bathroom and his and her closets is nestled off the high ceiling family room. Both have access to the huge Arizona room for outdoor living. A downstairs master with a retreat like bathroom and his and her closets is nestled off the high ceiling family room. Both have access to the huge Arizona room for outdoor living. The upstairs is wonderfully finished with 2 bedrooms, an open air loft and a bonus room for an office